Order whereby face masks become mandatory indoors and outdoors, published in Official Journal

The joint order of the Health and Interior Ministers on the establishment of the mandatory wearing of protective masks, the epidemiological triage and mandatory disinfection of hands to prevent contamination with SARS-CoV-2 virus during the state of alert has been published on Friday evening in the Official Journal.

Starting with January 8, the protective mask - three-layered medical grade or FFP2 - will become mandatory both indoors and outdoors.

Masks that are made of cloth and/or plastic material are considered non-compliant.

The following categories of persons are exempted from this measure:

* children under 5 years of age

* people who are alone in the office

* TV presenters and their guests provided that the distance of 3 meters between people is observed

* representatives of religious denominations, during services, provided that the distance of 3 meters between persons is observed

* speakers in closed or open spaces, provided that the distance of at least 3 meters is observed between them and any other person in the audience

* people who engage in intense physical activity and/or in demanding working conditions (high temperatures, high humidity) or sports activities

* people with cognitive disabilities.

According to the document, people suffering from diseases that affect the oxygenation capacity, after the risk assessment performed by the occupational doctor of the unit, may be exempted from this measure.

Throughout the state of alert, institutions and public authorities, economic operators and professionals are required to organize the activity so as to ensure the carrying out of the epidemiological triage and mandatory disinfection of hands upon entrance to the headquarters and compliance with the general instructions on hygiene measures.