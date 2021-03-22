 
     
Bucharest not to be quarantined solely based on COVID-19 incidence rate of 6 per thousand inhabitants

Lucian Bode

Interior Minister Lucian Bode specified on Monday that the decision for quarantining Bucharest will not be based only on the COVID-19 incidence rate of 6 per thousand inhabitants, according to AGERPRES.

"It's not just the incidence rate that leads to this decision. Experts say very clearly: there are several factors, including this incidence rate of over 6 per thousand, that can lead to such a decision. So we must not rush, we must not give messages that could possibly induce panic in the population, we must be very clear in our statements (...), but if we exceed the incidence rate of 6 per thousand, together with DSU [the Department for Emergency Situations], with all the factors involved, we will certainly make a decision, but not only based on this incidence rate," Bode told private broadcaster Digi24.

