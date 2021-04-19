Oros: In PNDR budget for transition period we have 350 million euros for animal husbandry

The amount allocated to animal husbandry in the National Rural Development Plan (PNDR) budget during the transition period amounts to 350 million euros, out of a total of 760 million euros provided for investments in agricultural holdings, Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros said on Monday, mentioning that including breeding farms can be financed from this amount.

"We have two attempts at financing, one through PNDR, which is being negotiated and the other which is very clear in the national transition program where there are amounts for animal husbandry - 350 million euros in the next two years," Adrian Oros said in the online debate on 'The meat industry, between the Romanian realities and the European challenges', agerpres.ro confirms.

The agriculture minister underlined that the budget for this year allowed the continuation of all the support schemes, all the measures from the national budget, but "at a lower intensity, and in the case of the transitional national aid it reached somewhere between 50-55% of the support intensity for last year."

The agriculture minister pointed out that the National Strategic Program will actually start in 2023.