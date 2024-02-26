Orsova Shipyard ends 2023 making profit

The Orsova Shipyard ended 2023 with a net profit of 3.454 million lei, compared to losses of 4.215 million lei in the previous year, and a turnover of 99.495 million lei, up 72.26%, according to the preliminary financial results as of 31.12.2023, sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday.

"The year 2023, marked by the challenges of inflation manifested in the general economic environment, but also by geopolitical developments determined by the war in Ukraine, ended with financial results above the levels projected for the year. The company achieved a turnover of 99,494,651 lei in 2023, an increase of 72.26% compared to the same period of the previous year. In the period 01.01 - 31.12.2023, the operating revenues, amounting to 99,840,070 lei, increased by 71.22% compared to those recorded in the corresponding period of 2022 (58,311,667 lei)," the report sent to the BVB reads.

Operating expenses, amounting to 96.275 million lei, in correlation with operating income, increased last year by 52.49%, compared to their level in the similar period in 2022, when they stood at 63.135 million lei.

The profit from operating activities at the end of 2023 is 3.565 million lei, compared to the corresponding period in 2022, when a loss of 4.824 million lei was recorded.

"From the financial activity, significantly influenced by the evolution of the exchange rate, the company realized in this period a profit in the amount of 316,996 lei, lower by 46.27% than that realized in 2022 (589,974 lei)," the document says.

As of December 31, 2023, the company had stocks worth 28,968 million lei, compared to 50,814 million lei in 2022.

Long-term debts amounted to 3.834 million lei at the end of last year, down from 4.588 million lei in 2022, and current debts were down to 14.541 million lei from 23.347 million lei in the previous year.

Orsova Shipyard is a 100% private company, on shares, the shareholders being: Transilvania Investments Alliance - 49.99%, SIF Oltenia - 28.02%, SIF Muntenia - 13.17% and other shareholders 16.46%.

Orsova Shipyard employs approximately 356 people.

With a share capital worth 28.557 million lei and a turnover of over 50 million lei annually, the shipyard is a solid and credible partner in business. The two main activities of the company are: shipbuilding, which are entirely intended for intra-community delivery, and ship repair, for the domestic and foreign markets.