The commander of the Central Military Emergency University Hospital "Dr Carol Davila", Florentina Ionita Radu, announced that the arrangement of the Intensive Care Unit of the ROL2 Hospital from Otopeni, which has 24 beds, has been completed.

Florentina Ionita Radu brought to mind that at the ROL2 Hospital, where in each room there is a special device for sterilization and air purification, COVID-19 seriously ill patients will also be treated, according to the Facebook page of the medical unit.