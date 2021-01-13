 
     
Outgoing US ambassador Zuckerman awarded Romania's Star medal

On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree for the decoration of outgoing US ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman.

According to the Presidential Administration, as a sign of "high appreciation for the entire activity carried out during his term in Romania, as well as for the substantial involvement in the development and deepening of the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America," the chief of state awarded the US ambassador Steaua Romaniei (Romania's Star) in rank of Grand Cross.

