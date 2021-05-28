Outstanding loans in lei increase by 0.24pct in April, loans in foreign currency drop by 1.4pct

The total value of outstanding loans in RON for the population and companies clocked in at 4.58 billion RON in April 2021, an increase of 0.24 pct over the amount reported in the previous month, while outstanding loans in foreign currencies have dropped by 1.4 pct, to 1.52 billion RON (equivalent), according to the data of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Loans in lei amounted to an aggregate of 207.071 billion RON in April (by 1.27 over the value of the previous month), of which 78.857 billion RON were sums contracted by economic agents and 123.492 billion RON were loans taken by the population.

Loans in foreign currencies totaled 90.146 billion RON equivalent in April 2021 (by 0.001 pct less than in March 2021), of which 53.228 billion RON loans contracted by economic agents and 30.336 billion RON credits taken by the population.

As of end-April, the Bucharesters' outstanding loans in domestic lei amounted to 1.831 billion RON (1.811 billion RON in March) and 557.3 million RON equivalent for foreign currencies (561.7 million RON in March). Bucharest reports total loans in lei worth 75.402 billion RON in April (74.374 billion RON the previous month), while those in foreign currencies stood at 46.761 billion RON (46.388 billion RON in March).