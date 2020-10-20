Over 10,000 people demand that MPs not vote Florin Iordache as Legislative Council's president

More than 10,000 members of Declic have signed a petition asking parliamentarians not to vote for Florin Iordache as president of Parliament's Legislative Council.

According to a statement sent by Declic, the signatures were collected within a few hours."In record time, thousands of people have signed and distributed this urgent petition. This is an alarm signal for the elected ones: the citizens who voted for them do not give them a mandate to appoint a person harmful to Romania in an important position," states the quoted source.According to the petition, addressed to the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and to the Speaker of the Senate, Robert Cazanciuc, the president of the Legislative Council must be an impartial person, not "someone devoted" to political leaders.On Tuesday, the Legal Committees of the two Houses of Parliament gave a favorable opinion to the candidates for the positions of President of the Legislative Council and, respectively, President of the Section of Official Records of Legislation and Documentation within the institution. The members of the two committees found that the six candidates meet the conditions imposed by law.Social Democratic Party (PSD) Deputy Florin Iordache, former president of the Constitutional Court Augustin Zegrean and general secretary of the Legislative Council, Ionut Duli Mazalu, submitted their candidacies for the position of president of the Legislative Council.Save Romania Union (USR) Senator George Edward Dirca, Rodica Penescu and Andrei Ciochiu submitted their candidacies for the position of President of the Section of Official Records of Legislation and Documentation within the Legislative Council.The vote in the plenary sitting will be secret, with ballots.