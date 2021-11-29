Over 100,000 persons - through border crossing points in past 24 hours

Approximately 106,900 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 33,100 vehicles (of which 17,800 freighters) have gone through control formalities at the border crossing points at the level of the entire country in the past 24 hours, the Romanian Border Police General Inspectorate (IGPF) informs on Monday.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, there were approximately 47,300 persons with 14,400 vehicles on the inbound, and approximately 59,600 persons with 18,700 vehicles on the outbound.

The border with Hungary was crossed by approximately 36,600 persons and 16,000 vehicles, air border was crossed by approximately 32,500 persons, and the border with the Republic of Moldova was crossed by around 15,800 persons and 5,500 means of transport.In what regards specific activities, in the competence areas - the border crossing points and the "green frontier" - border police officers detected 42 illegal acts (22 criminal offences and 20 administrative breaches) committed both by Romanian citizens, as well as by foreigners.Independently, or in collaboration with other institutions, undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into Romania) worth 1,563,800 RON, which exceeded the customs ceiling or were suspected of being counterfeit, were discovered.The value of fines issued totaled over 5,500 RON.Entry was denied for nine foreign citizens, as they did not fulfill the criteria set down by the law, and the exit of six Romanian citizens for various legal reasons was also denied.