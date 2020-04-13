Over 1.04 mln employment contracts suspended since entry into force of state of emergency

A number of 1,046,527 individual employment contracts have been suspended since the entry into force of the state of emergency (March 16) so far, according to figures from the Labor Inspection published Monday by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection (MMPS).

Of these, 324,087 suspended work contracts were in the processing industry, 198,588 were in wholesale and retail / repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, and 119,846 from the hotel and restaurant industry.

Another 215,656 individual work contracts ceased since the instatement of the state of emergency and until Monday, as follows: 41,197 contracts in wholesale and retail / repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 37,152 in the processing industry, and 28,770 work contracts in construction.