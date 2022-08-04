Over 115,000 people enter Romania on August 3, including around 12,600 Ukrainians

Over 115,000 people entered Romania on Wednesday, August 3, including 12,680 Ukrainian nationals, up 22.5% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Wednesday, approximately 234,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as 56,460 means of transport, Agerpres.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 1,801,507 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.