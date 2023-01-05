 
     
Over 1.2 million tourist arrivals in Capital, in first 10 months of 2022

The number of tourist arrivals in Bucharest was, in the first ten months of last year, 1,211,349, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The highest number of arrivals was recorded in October, namely 148,156, and the lowest in January - 64,383, told Agerpres.

According to the INS, most arrivals, namely 1.6 million (95.8% of the total), were recorded in hotels.

Regarding overnight stays, their number was, in the period January-October 2022, 2,383,299, the most being recorded in October 305,561 and the least in January - 118,060.

The index of net use of accommodation spaces varied during the mentioned period between 19.6% in January and 48.9% in October.

According to the INS, at the national level, the arrivals registered in the tourist reception structures totaled 9,674,700 in the first ten months of the year, and the overnight stays 21,104,200.

