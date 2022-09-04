Over 12,000 Ukrainian citizens enter Romania on Sept. 3, 2022

Approximately 397,300 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, as well as over 103,800 means of transport, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, on September 3, the Border Police General Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, September 3, 154,232 people entered Romania, of which 12,037 were Ukrainian citizens (up 9.84% on a dily basis).

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time), until Saturday at 24:00hrs, 2,190,562 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide.

The border police detected 44 illegal acts (23 crimes and 21 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, told Agerpres.

The amount of fines levied stood at 23,400 lei.

Likewise, 19 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and 44 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.