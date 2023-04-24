Over 120,000 bucharesters and tourists at Spotlight Festival #7 - Geometry of the City.

The 7th edition of the Spotlight - The International Light Festival, titled Geometry of the City was the main destination in Bucharest for more than 120,000 Bucharest residents and tourists last weekend, among the most visited attractions being the new media works created by Romanian artists especially for the event, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday by ARCUB, which has become a trademark of the festival, the video mapping show on the National Military Circle was designed this year by Vali Chincisan and transported viewers into an unforgettable immersive experience inspired by the crowded metropolis.

The Odeon Theatre was totally transformed by the two colourful video mapping sessions created by Mindscape Studio, which were applauded by the audience every night of the festival. Present for the first time at the Spotlight Festival, the National Chamber Choir "Madrigal - Marin Constantin" collaborated with the artists of Mindscape Studio to offer the audience a unique performance marking the 60 years of the ensemble's existence.

Les Ateliers Nomad in collaboration with Forum Monument - Directorate General of Landscape Architecture and Public Forum Monuments prepared several surprises for Spotlight fans, from reading sessions to history lessons, all combined with video mapping projections or multimedia installations.

As part of the 'Living Statues' campaign that brought to life the statues along the Spotlight route, the public could admire the statues of Carol I and Corneliu Coposu activated by video mapping projections. The small park in front of the Romanian Athenaeum, which hosts the statue of Mihai Eminescu, became overcrowded during the video mapping show, during which spectators could listen to Eminescu's poems recited by actors.

At the same time, the monumental ensemble Iuliu Maniu in Revolution Square became the unexpected scene of a history lesson through the new media installation, which provided information about the life of the great statesman on the 150th anniversary of his birth.

A new Spotlight Festival location, the Hotel InterContinental Athenee Palace Bucharest became an exhibition space for a contemporary Romanian artwork by Roman Tolici.

Among the Romanian artists present for the first time in Spotlight Festival, the author of animated films and comics Matei Branea and the graffiti artists from Sweet Damage Crew exhibited an urban artwork on the Palace of Telephones every night of the festival, together with another important name of Romanian street art - Alexandru Ciubotariu (Pisica Patrata).

Romania's first new media art gallery, One Night Gallery has curated for Spotlight Festival two installations by young artists Albert Kaan and Misha Diaconu.

The highlight of the fun at Spotlight Festival was, as every year, the Discoballs installation by 360 Revolution in front of the Muzica shop.

The works with the greatest number of pictures taken were the impressive multicolored flowers FloWeR PoWeR created by the French Aerosculpture, the lotus garden in Kretzulescu Park created by Nicolas Paolozzi, Talking Heads by the Hungarian new media pioneers Limelight, the light Roller Coaster by the Romanian studio Kaustik and the Neutrino installation presented by the Austrian artists with Circus Lumineszenz.