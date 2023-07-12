Over 125,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, including around 15,300 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Tuesday, 125,471 people entered Romania through the border points, of whom 15,305 were Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 246,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with approximately 61,700 means of transport, completed the control formalities through the border points throughout the country, both inbound and outbound.

Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 4,982,354 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border", the police found 38 illegal acts (20 crimes and 18 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the contravention fines applied amounts to 6,300 RON.

Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 69,000 RON.

On Tuesday, 13 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions stipulated by the law were not allowed to enter the country, and 27 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.