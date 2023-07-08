Over 148,300 people entered Romania on Friday, of which around 16,144 were Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Friday, July 7, 148,300 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 16,144 were Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, approximately 288,500 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 72,300 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both inbound and outbound.

Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 4,914,763 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border", the police found 48 illegal acts (26 crimes and 22 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of fines amounts to approximately 25,600 RON.

Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 453,100 RON.

On Friday, 13 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions stipulated by the law were not allowed to enter the country, as well as the exit of 21 Romanian citizens for various legal reasons.