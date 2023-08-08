Over 178k travelers enter Romania on Monday, of whom rd 16k Ukrainians

According to a press release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES, approximately 378,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with approximately 97,800 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both in the direction of entry and exit.Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 5,448,573 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.The police found 57 illegal acts (32 crimes and 25 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the contravention fines applied amounts to 10,700 RON. Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 4,468,300 RON.On Monday, 15 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and 21 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.