Over 2,000 people protest in Victoriei Square

Over 2,000 people attended a rally organized by Rezistenta, Insistam, Initiativa Ro in Victoriei Square in Bucharest on Sunday evening.
The protesters have chanted slogans against the Government and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) such as "PSD, ciuma rosie" (PSD, the red plague); "Hotii, hotii" (Thieves, thieves); "Cuib de hoti si mafioti" (Den of thieves and mobsters); "Suntem uniti, nu platiti" (We are united, not bought); "Romania, trezeste-te!" (Wake up, Romania!); "Jos Liviu Dragnea!" (Down with Liviu Dragnea) "Nu vrem sa fim condusi de hoti" (We do not want to be led by thieves).
They also had banners reading their support for Rosia Montana.
Senator Mihai Gotiu of the opposition Save Romania Union (USR) attended the protest, saying that he is there for several reasons, including to show support for Rosia Montana, as well as opposition to Parliament's vote to set up a sovereign fund, which he called a new attack on Romania's future.
At 21:00hrs, local, the protesters lit the flashlights on their phones and played the national anthem.
The protest was conducted without incidents.