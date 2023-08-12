Over 233,900 people leave Romania on Friday as St Mary minibreak starts

As many as 175,825 people, including 17,324 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Friday, August 11, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Saturday, told Agerpres.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Friday, nearly 409,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 101,300 means of transport.

"This is the Saint Mary minibreak and we estimate an increase in traffic at the main border crossing points, especially at the border with Bulgaria and Hungary. Thus, measures have been ordered to supplement the control arteries to full capacity. Also to streamline traffic at Romania's borders, the Border Police are in constant touch with their counterpart in Hungary and Bulgaria in order to arrange common measures to speed up checks. Since traffic participants mainly use PTF Nadlac II and PTF Petea on the border with Hungary, and PTF Giurgiu on the border with Bulgaria, we recommend citizens to also transit through the other existing border points on the border, so as to avoid congestion. We remind you that 12 international border crossing points are operational on the border with Hungary for people, cars and lorries, and 11 border crossing points are operational on the border with Bulgaria," says IGPF.

The border police detected 72 illegal acts (44 crimes and 28 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying about RON 28,300 in fines in the process, in the last 24 hours.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 997,300 were impounded.

Twenty foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Friday, 15 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.