Over 30 Ukrainian refugees hosted at Mogosoaia Palace

Over 30 persons, Ukrainian women and children refugees, are hosted at the Mogosoaia Palace, with Kata Rudakova, the artistic director of the Bravo Theater in Kyiv, among them.

Arrived in Romania initially for a cultural project, she had to remain in Bucharest where she also obtained resident status.

"Ever since February 25 we have had as guest the artistic director of the Kyiv Theater, Kata Roudakova, and obviously the emotions were extremely powerful and she was extremely distraught. We asked her what we can do to help. She desired to remain as an artistic resident - we have the possibility of offering artistic residence - and she also obtained residence as a refugee to our country," said, on Tuesday, for AGERPRES, the General Manager of the Cultural Center "The Brancoveanu Palaces at the Gates of Bucharest," Marian Geani Dinu.

'Following discussions had with Ms. Kata, we had the initiative to bring 18 artists from Kyiv that we are hosting here and that we are supporting in their artistic activity. Unfortunately we didn't manage. Instead we brought eight children from Cernauti [Chernivtsi in Ukrainian - e.n.], who, are also pupils of the Art School, two of them being students at the Arts University in Cernauti. All of them are conducting their activity in creation workshops within the palaces. (...) Meanwhile, there are 32 refugees, most of them mothers with children, and they have a relaxed program because the purpose is for them to feel good and, somehow, disconnect them from the tension of the war. Many are in transit, leaving towards western Europe, but many expressed their desire to remain in Romania," the manager of the cultural center also added.

Marian Geani Dinu mentioned that Friday an exhibition where the works of young Ukrainian artists will be exhibited and sold. The project bears the name "Art for Ukraine."

"We've been here for ten days. Everyone greeted us very nicely. We came here to draw and through these drawings show that we support Ukraine. All the drawings are from Ukraine, women in traditional dress. We had in mind to sell them and to send the money to those who need help. I am here with my university colleagues. We have in mind in a week or two to return home," said Anastasia, one of the young refugees from Ukraine. She is among the painters that have submitted works to be auctioned off on Friday.

The Mogosoaia Palace is hosting, in its Lapidarium hall, the work titled "Cross of the Tree of Life," done by Kata Roudakova, a copy of the "Cross of Miracles" or "Flower Cross", in a direct translation from its Slavonic name. The original is in the Arochena museum in Mexico.

"The icon is called 'Cross of Miracles' or 'Flower Cross', translated directly from its Slavonic name. In the Romanian tradition this icon is called the 'Cross of the Tree of Life'. The cross shows the entirety of human existence, and the tablets on the icon describe the crown of the Christian faith, that written by Petru Movila, a Moldovan prince who founded the first academy of studies in Eastern Europe, in Kyiv, and to whom we owe the text on this icon. The icon is unique through the fact that it has the text in Romanian with Slavonic characters. It is not a canonical icon because Jesus crucified is depicted with his eyes partly open," said, for AGERPRES, Nicoleta Zagura, the person responsible for the scientific research and artistic concept of the work.