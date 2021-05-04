Over 3,000 family physicians sign up to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Romania

Coordinator of Romania's national COVID-19 vaccination campaign Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday that over 3,000 family physicians have so far been involved at this stage of mass immunisation using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

He said that for family physicians the COVID-19 vaccine stockpile will be of nearly 18,000 doses on Tuesday in 20 counties. Those doses are sent to the regional storage centres, with the public health directorates requesting and ensuring the distribution to the family physicians, including of related medical supplies, agerpres.ro confirms.

At the same time, Gheorghita said that more health professionals should get involved at this stage.