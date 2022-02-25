Over 3,000 Ukrainian refugees could be accommodated in Maramures County, refugee camp, set up in Sighetu Marmatiei

More than 3,000 Ukrainian refugees could be accommodated in various places in Maramures County, Ionel Bogdan, President of the County Council (CJ), told a news conference on Friday, Agerpres reports.

"We have prepared a series of measures. A refugee camp is being prepared starting today [Friday - ed.n.], on the municipal stadium in Sighetu Marmatiei, where tents will be installed by ISU [the Emergency Situations Inspectorate]. Basically, this area will be a triage area, and the refugees who will come and ask for political asylum in Romania will be then taken to the appropriate accommodation. We will provide all the necessary infrastructure, the County Council will finance everything that means food, clothing, medicine, hygiene products and so on, including accommodation. (...) More than 3,000 accommodation places have been identified in the count," said Ionel Bogdan.The president of the Maramure County Council specified that the amount of 5 million RON was prepared from the reserve fund for the necessary logistics for the possible refugees from Ukraine."It is very important for Romania and Maramures to support refugees - children, families, grandchildren - who are crossing the border into Romania during this period," Ionel Bogdan added.ISU Maramures also stated that it has the possibility to make available, if necessary, 33 tents for refugees where triage, serving meals or other activities required by the situation can be carried out.Maramures International Airport (AIM) has also confirmed that it can supply military, medical or charter flights, if needed.