Over 3,200 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 July 4 to 10

A total of 3,252 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered during the week of 4 to 10 July, of which 457 represented the first dose, 690 - the second dose, 1,210 - the third dose and 1,210 - the fourth dose, according to the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases within the National Institute of Public Health.

Of the total number of doses administered, 35 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years (22 - first doses and 12 - second doses).

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 16,859,266 doses of vaccine have been administered to 8,131,803 people.

A total of 8,116,711 people received the complete scheme and 2,614,383 were immunized with the third dose as well.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 20,051 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,233 local and 17,818 general.