Over 352,000 vehicles registered in Romania in first 7 months; over three quarters, second-hand

The number of vehicle registrations exceeded 352,000 units in the first seven months of the year, up 0.9 percent compared to the same period of 2018, out of this total 73.5 percent being represented by second-hand cars, according to the statistics with the Driving Licences and Vehicle Registration Directorate (DRPCIV), researched by AGERPRES.

Thus, between January - July 2019, out of the total number of registrations registered in Romania, 258,005 units are second-hand (a decrease of almost 6 percent, compared to the first seven months of 2018), and 94,826 units are new cars (+25.97 percent).In terms of new vehicle registrations, from January to July, most were Dacia - with 28,618 units, up 34.91 percent from the same period last year.Dacia tops the brands' ranking by the number of registrations this July with 7,241 units (+ 50.60 percent compared to July 2018), Renault (2,359 units, + 115.43 pnterc), Skoda (2,074 units, + 54.20 percent), Ford (1,823 units, + 89.11 percent) and Volkswagen (1,492 units, + 13.98 percent).According to the quoted source, the fewest registrations of new vehicles registered in the 7th month of 2019, were recorded in the case of: Bentley (5 units), Ferrari (4), Lada and Lamborghini (3 each), Rolls Royce (2), Aston Martin and Maserati (one unit each).At the level of second-hand cars, most registrations in this category were recorded for: Volkswagen - with 63,400 units (-8.15 percent, compared to the same period of 2018), BMW (26,055 units, -0.50 percent), Audi (24,328 units, -5.25 percent), Opel (23,401 units, -20,42 percent), Ford (21,585 units, -14,65 percent), Mercedes-Benz (14,327 units, + 0.41 ent) ), Skoda (12,163 units, -2.32 percent) and Renault (10,895 units, -7.61 percent).DPRCIV data, published in mid-March 2019, showed that at the end of 2018, the national car fleet in Romania reached almost 8.20 million units, up 7.30 percent from the previous year, when they were recorded over 7.635 million units.Of the total number of vehicles registered at national level, 1,381,620 were registered in Bucharest, the latter registering a 4.64 percent jump, compared to 2017.At the same time, in the capital, the number of cars registered on December 31, 2018 had reached over 1.106 million units, the majority (610,765 units) being on petrol.