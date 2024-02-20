Over 3,700 residence permits issued in Iasi in 2023

Over 3,700 residence permits for different purposes and 2,049 employment permits were issued by the Iasi Immigration Service in 2023.

According to the head of the Iasi Immigration Service, inspector Alina Tanase, 3,721 residence permits were issued, including 3,676 for temporary stay and 45 for long-term stay, along with 464 registration certificates and nine residence cards issued to citizens of the European Union / EEA / Switzerland, agerpres reports.

"Preventing and combatting the undocumented work of foreigners is a priority with the immigration police in Iasi, in order to increase the safety of the citizens through a permanent control of compliance with the migration legislation," said Tanase.In 2023, 2,904 applications for employment permits were submitted to the Iasi Immigration Service, with 2,049 employment permits issued for permanent and seconded workers, 737 applications were denied, and 118 are pending.Also, 85 invitations were recorded for third-country nationals, 48 were approved, 23 rejected, 12 cancelled because they were filled in incorrectly, and two are in the process of being resolved. As many as 24 applications for family reintegration with citizens from third countries were also recorded, with 20 approved and four denied.Tanase said that 67 checks were carried out last year, after which 51 foreigners were detected in illegal settings."Nine of them come from Moldova, five from Morocco, four each from Nepal and Israel and three from Syria. The rest are from other states," according to Tanase.