Over 39,000 vaccines administered in last 24 hours; total number since start of vaccination campaign - 348,000

The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) announces that, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health, 39,712 doses of vaccine were administered on Thursday, the total number from the beginning of the vaccination campaign reaching over 348,000.

According to a CNCAV press release, the situation on Thursday, at 17:00, is as follows:

* Number of COVID-19 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine doses administered (in the last 24 hours): 39,712, to a number of 39,712 people of whom: 35,682 persons vaccinated with the primer shot; 4,030 people vaccinated with both the primer and the booster doses.

* Total number of COVID-19 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine doses administered (as of December 27, 2020): 348,096, to a number of 338,252 people of whom: 328,408 persons vaccinated with the primer shot; 9,844 people vaccinated with both the primer and the booster doses.