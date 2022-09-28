Over 40 guests from ten countries, at Europoesia International Festival, in Braila

More than 40 guests from ten countries have announced their participation in the Europoesia International Festival - Meetings of European poets in eastern Braila, scheduled from September 29 to October 2, says a press release issued by the Braila County Center for Preservation and Promotion of Traditional Culture, told Agerpres.

"The Europoesia International Festival wants to be a celebration of universal poetry, culture and literary values and will have over 40 special guests from Turkey, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Italy, Hungary, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Romania, writers of international renown, who will participate throughout the duration of the event in thematic meetings, public readings, book launches, music and poetry recitals and visits with the aim of promoting Braila culture and beyond," says the source.

Thursday, September 29, from 18:00, a Folk Evening is scheduled at the headquarters of the Braila County Center for the Conservation and Promotion of Traditional Culture.

The opening ceremony of the event is scheduled for Friday, September 30, from 10:00, at the Maria Filotti Theater, followed by two book launches, volumes written by Stere Bucovala and Varujan Vosganian. Also on Friday, at the Creation Center, the Europoesia Festival Anthology will be presented, followed by a music and poetry recital.

On Saturday, October 1, at the Panait Istrati County Library, five book launches are scheduled - Metin Cengiz (Turkey) and Muesser Yeniay (Turkey), Iossif Ventura (Greece), Jean Poncet (France) and Dante Maffia (Italy). Saturday's program also includes visits to the Panait Istrati Memorial House and the Nicapetre Braila Cultural Center.

On Sunday, October 2, the more than 40 guests from ten countries are invited to a trip on the Danube with the Lacul Sarat (Salt Lake) Ship, and then the award ceremony of the Europoesia International Festival - Meetings of European poets will take place in Braila.