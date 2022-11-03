Over 400 return decisions for foreign citizens, issued in October

"More than 3,400 specific control activities were carried out, and approximately 600 foreign citizens were detected in illegal situations," informs a press release from the General Inspectorate for Immigration sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.During the activities carried out, 592 foreigners were detected in illegal situations."For the detected violations, 1,525 contraventional sanctions were applied to foreigners and employers, for non-compliance with the legal provisions regarding the legal regime of foreigners and their employment. At the same time, during the reference period, return decisions were issued for 443 people, with a term of voluntary departure from the territory of Romania, and 72 people were removed under escort," according to the quoted source.