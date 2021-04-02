Over 4,200 border police officers on duty during Catholic Easter holidays

Over 4,200 police officers will be deployed daily at the state border during the Catholic Easter holidays for surveillance and control, cross-border crime prevention and combat activities, the Border Police General Inspectorate (IGPF) said in a release.

According to the cited document, against the background of coronavirus infection prevention measures, the surveillance and control force has been strengthened, with border police operating together with the other structures of the Ministry of the Interior, agerpres.ro confirms.

Cross-border traffic is currently at the normal levels for this period, with no congestions or long waiting times. In order to streamline traffic at Romania's borders, IGPF representatives keep in constant contact with the peer authorities in neighboring states, for coordinated action.

IGPF recommends Romanian and foreign citizens who are about to cross the national border during this period to use all the international border checkpoints and consult the Traffic Online application available on the website of the Border Police - www.politiadefrontiera.ro.

According to the release, the movement of vehicles with a capacity of more than 7.5 tons is suspended during Easter holidays in Hungary. The restriction periods are - 01.04.2021 (23:00) - 02.04.2021 (23:00), and 03.04.2021 (23:00) - 05.04.2021 (23:00), and long-haul drivers are required to wait in the specially arranged parking lots until heavy traffic resumes on Hungary's public roads.