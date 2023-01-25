Over 42% of COVID cases from January 16-22, in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Brasov, Sibiu

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that, in the week of January 16-22, 42.6% of the cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Timis, Brasov, Sibiu.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 50% of the confirmed cases were registered among non-vaccinated people.

Of the vaccinated who got sick, 52.3% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

Also, 41.4% of the total deaths were registered in Mures, Sibiu, Bihor, Bistrita Nasaud and Calarasi.

62.1% of the registered deaths were in unvaccinated people.

According to INSP, from the beginning of the pandemic until now, 86.5% of all deaths were in people over 60, and 54.7% of deaths in men.

93.7% of the deceased had at least one underlying condition.AGERPRES