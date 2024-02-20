Over 441,400 tonnes of wheat and 301,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine, in transit through Romania

Quantities of 988,152 tonnes of wheat and 18,286 tonnes of corn were placed, between May 2 and December 31, 2023, in transit on the territory of Romania, with Ukraine as the country of dispatch, through 14,584 operations, according to the data published on Tuesday by the Romanian Customs Authority (AVR).

Also, between January 1 and February 15, 2024, through 2,147 operations, 441,401 tonnes of wheat and 300,994 tonnes of corn from Ukraine were placed under customs transit regime in our country, agerpres reports.

According to the same source, regarding imports, between May 2 and December 31, 2023, 99,094 tons of grains (wheat, corn - including for sowing), originating in Ukraine, were put into free circulation, of which: 25,214 tonnes of wheat and 71,132 tonnes of corn, quantities imported according to the exceptions provided by the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2023/903 of the European Commission.At the same time, from January 1 and until February 15, this year, no wheat and corn of Ukrainian origin, subject to the restrictions established by Emergency Ordinance no. 84/2023, with modifications and additions.AVR specifies that, starting from May 2, 2023, restrictive measures have been instituted in Romania regarding certain products originating in Ukraine. Thus, between May 2 and June 5, 2023, ban on the free circulation of wheat and corn, with the exception of the execution of contracts signed before the entry into force of the implementation regulation (EU) 2023/903 of the EC.Later, between June 5 and September 15, 2023, it is about the ban on the free circulation of certain types of wheat and corn (Implementation Regulation (EU) 2023/1100 of the Commission), and from October 13, 2023 and until currently, the ban on the free circulation of certain types of wheat and corn, only on the basis of an agreement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), by Ordinance no. 84/2023.The representatives of the Romanian Customs Authority emphasize the fact that they "permanently pay increased attention to the traffic of goods from the borders with Ukraine, at the same time ensuring the protection of citizens and the single market by applying the provisions of the Union and national legislation that establish non-tariff measures (restrictions and prohibitions) at import and export of goods."