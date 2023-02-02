 
     
Over 50 migrants hidden in two trucks and a van,caught while attempting to illegally exit Romania

Over 50 migrants have been apprehended by the Arad border policemen while attempting to illegally cross the border hiding in two trucks and a van which underwent verifications at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF).

The van was registered in Slovakia and driven by a Moldovan citizen, and the two trucks were driven by Turkish citizens. According to the documents accompanying the goods, the three drivers transported pallets, aluminum and metal profiles for commercial companies in Austria and the UK, told Agerpres.

"Based on the risk analysis, the border policemen conducted a thorough control of the three means of transportation. Thus, they discovered a total of 52 foreigners hidden in the cargo compartments. The persons were taken over and transported to the headquarters of the sector for investigations and, following the checks, our colleagues established that they are citizens of various states (Bangladesh, Egypt, Morocco, Somalia, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey and Iraq), who intended to get fraudulently in Western European countries," the Arad Border Police conveyed on Thursday.

In all cases, the border policemen carry out investigations.

