Over 57,000 people enter Romania on January 19, including 7,200 Ukrainian citizens

As many as 57,881 people, including 7,229 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Thursday, January 19, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Friday, told Agerpres.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Saturday, nearly 133,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 38,900 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 3,355,594 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 50 illegal acts (35 crimes and 15 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying more than RON 6,500 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 298,000 were impounded.

Twenty-eight foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Thursday, 27 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.