Over 59,000 travelers enter Romania in past 24 hrs, including almost 8,000 Ukrainians

As many as 59,023 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 7,968 Ukrainian citizens, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) informs on Wednesday, February 8.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, approximately 121,600 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and more than 40,200 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points, on both the inbound and the outbound.

The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 is 3,503,078.

The border police detected 22 illegal acts (14 infractions and 8 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and fines worth over 1,700 RON were issued

The value of the seized goods amounts to approximately 25,300 RON.

Also on Wednesday, 14 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 21 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.