Over 6,000 eco cars purchased by Romanians January through November (APIA)

The number of "green" vehicles purchased by Romanians in the first 11 months of the year increased by almost 50 percent compared to the similar interval of 2018, reaching 6,015 units, according to the data of the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA), interrogated by AGERPRES.

Overall, the share of green cars in the total domestic market stands at 3.8 percent compared to 2.8 percent as registered in the first 11 months of the previous year.According to APIA data, the majority of eco-friendly cars are hybrid vehicles - 4,260 units, increasing by 34.4 percent compared to the period between January and November 2019. These are followed by electric cars - 1,402 units (+150.4 percent) and plug-in vehicles (353 units, +22.6 percent).The first place in the ranking of the most sold all-electric vehicles, January - November, 2019 was occupied by Renault with 378 units, followed by Nissan (375) and BMW (214). The ranking continues with Volkswagen (203 units), Smart (161), Jaguar (34), Audi (18), "other brands" category (16) and Mercedes-Benz (3).At the same time, most of the hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) sold in Romania, January - November, 2019 came from Toyota (3,624 units), Lexus (226), Suzuki (109), Ford (88), Honda (79), Kia (67), Hyundai (64) and Land Rover (3).Moreover, most plug-in vehicles sold in Romania came from Mitsubishi with 133 units, followed by Volvo with 74 units, BMW (50), Land Rover (38), Porche (35), Mercedes-Benz (10), Toyota (9) and Mini (4).The API statistics also mentioned that in November, a number of 732 eco vehicles were sold, up 33.33 percent compared to October 2019, when 549 units were sold.In November 2019, the sales of electric and hybrid cars had a 4.7 percent share in the total market, higher than the one registered one month ago (3.2 percent).