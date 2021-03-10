Over 67,800 houses finished in 2020

A number of 67,816 houses were finished last year, rising by 304 units from 2019, according to the data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

The situation on residence environment in 2020 from 2019 highlights the growth of finished houses ratio in the urban area (from 60.1% in 2019 to 62.3% in 2020) and a drop in the rural area (from 39.9% in 2019 to 37.7% in 2020).

The distribution for financing funds of finished houses shows the fact that, from 2019, in the year 2020 the number of finished houses from private funds has gone up (+876 homes), but the number of finished houses from public funds has dropped (-572 houses).

According to the INS, during Q4 of 2020 there were 19,326 houses put into service, dropping by 1,749 houses from Q4 of 2019.

On residence environment, Q4 of 2020 had the most houses built in the urban area (59.1%).

The distribution on financing funds of finished houses shows that in Q4 of 2020, as opposed from Q4 of 2019, dropped both the number of finished houses from private funds, by 1,209 houses, as well as public funds, by 540 houses.