Over 69,000 people, including around 8,300 Ukrainians, enter Romania on Thursday

refugiati

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Thursday, 69,100 people, including 8,288 Ukrainian nationals, entered Romania through border points throughout the country, reads a press release by IGPF sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

Approximately 146,300 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 46,800 means of transport, passed the control formalities through the border points throughout the country, both inbound and outbound.

On February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 2,745,843 Ukrainians entered the country.

On Thursday, 15 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and 19 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.

