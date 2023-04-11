Over 70 illegal migrants found at border with Hungary, 65 hidden in lorry

More than 70 migrants from Asian and African countries were found on Tuesday at the border with Hungary, with 65 of them being hidden in a lorry.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the Oradea Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF), the lorry was halted for a border check at Nadlac II crossing point.

"At the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point on April 11, 2023, a Turkish citizen, driving a road vehicle registered in Turkey, showed up for customs clearing on the way out of Romania. According to the cargo manifest, he was shipping aluminum goods from Turkey to Germany. After a thorough check of the vehicle, 65 foreign citizens were found hidden in the cargo compartment," according to the statement.

The border police established that the migrants were nationals of various African and Asian countries who intended to illegally cross Romania's state border with the aim of reaching Western European countries.

Also at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, the border police conducted a thorough check of a van driven by a Romanian national that revealed -- in the driver's resting area -- four foreign citizens. Preliminary checks established that they are citizens of Sri Lanka, aged between 28 and 52 years old, having legally entered Romania.

According to ITPF Oradea, patrolling Nadlac Border Police officers also noticed, approximately 400 metres from the border, five people moving on foot. The persons were stopped for checking , and it was found that they are citizens of Morocco, between the ages of 24 and 39 having entered Romania legally.

The drivers of the two vehicles are investigated for migrant trafficking, and the foreign nationals who tried to leave the country illegally for attempted illegal crossing of the state border.