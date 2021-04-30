Over 700 persons vaccinated Thursday at Constitution Square drive-through center

Over 700 persons have vaccinated on Thursday against COVID-19 at a drive-thru center in Constitution Square, according to the website to the National Platform for information regarding vaccination against COVID-19 (RO Vaccinare).

"The expectations of the organizers of the first drive-through in Bucharest were exceeded from the first day: 714 persons vaccinated," the quoted source informs.

The center in Constitution Square opened Thursday morning, at 8:00. The vaccine used is the one produced by Pfizer. The persons that desire to immunize here can turn up with their ID and a filled-out triage questionnaire. The questionnaire can be accessed on the RO Vaccinare platform. The center will function from Monday to Sunday, between 8:00-20:00 and runs in four vaccination flows.The National Platform for information regarding vaccination against COVID-19 mentions that the following activities are to start: starting May 4 vaccination begins in the practices of family doctors; in the May 4-11 a Vaccination Marathon will take place in the health network of the Defence Ministry (military hospitals in Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara), May 7-9 - Vaccination Marathon in Bucharest; May 14-16 - Vaccination Marathon in Cluj-Napoca, Targu Mures and Iasi; the activation of new drive-through centers around the country; preparing the vaccination of patients that desire immunization and are admitted to non-COVID hospitals, expanding the possibility of vaccination without appointment, by presentation to vaccination centers, at least in the cities where regional storage centers are, so that the rapid distribution of doses be ensured.