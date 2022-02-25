Over 700 Ukrainians arrive in eastern Isaccea, by ferry

Over 700 people from Ukraine have crossed the Danube by ferry to eastern Isaccea in the last 24 hours to avoid war in their country, Agerpres reports.

The Ukrainians were greeted by relatives, friends and the Tulcea authorities, who offered them hot tea."Those who are now crossing the Danube by ferry have been in the cold all night on the other bank and we suspect they are cold. We will also bring portions of food. Those who did not have a means of transport, namely about 15 people, were accommodated in a center we have set up. Everybody is involved. We receive a lot of calls from people in the country who want to help them. Last night, 700 people went through, most of them in their cars," the mayor of Isaccea, Anastase Moraru told AGERPRES.Among the people who spent the night in the center set up by Isaccea City Hall is a 24-year-old woman from Afghanistan, settled in the Odessa region a few years ago."I left Odessa two days ago. There is no safety there. It is very bad for everyone. I want a future for my three children and for myself," said the young woman from Afghanistan, who begins to cry when asked about her husband.There are mothers with babies in their arms at the crossing point of the Danube with the ferry on the outskirts of the city, as well.However, there are also cars with registration numbers from Iasi, Bucharest, Buzau and Galati, where people are waiting for their relatives from Ukraine."I came to meet my relatives. Last night [Thursday evening - ed.n.] they called me and I'm very worried. The elderly don't want to join the army. There is nothing to do the military service with. I've had Romanian citizenship for two years and I have a family here. My mother has been with us for a month, but my brother, father and sister are there. If they come here they will have a place to stay. We have friends and this morning I was called by a person and he told me that it has a place to accommodate two people. So, there are solutions," declared David V., aged 26, from Tulcea."Yesterday morning, I woke up at 5.00, at the sound of an explosion. A short time passed and it started rumbling again and people got scared. They go to the store and buy whatever they can. There is a big line at gas stations. You can buy a maximum of 20 liters and that's it," say two women."My hometown was bombed. It was scary. Now we want to go to Turkey, because we have friends there. I want the war to end as soon as possible, to complete my studies and become a translator," said Grisa Maxim, 17 years old.People say that the road from Orlovka to Ismail is full of cars waiting to cross the Danube by ferry."I still have two brothers and grandparents at home in Kilia Noua. They have birds in the yard and they couldn't leave them. It's hard," says a teenager.The authorities have prepared a means of transport for the refugees, who will arrive at the special centers set up in the county.