Over 700 Ukrainians cross border into Romania's Galati County in last 24 hours

A number of 737 Ukrainian citizens entered the country in the last 24 hours through the border checkpoints in Galati County, but none of them applied for asylum, the Galati Prefecture informs on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

For asylum seekers from Ukraine, 245 places are available in the Galati Regional Center for Procedures and Accommodation for Asylum Seekers, none of which are occupied.For migrants from Ukraine in transit, the City Hall of Galati has provided a block of flats with 130 places, of which 84 are occupied, and in the Siderurgistul Sports Base's gyms there are 150 places, of which 14 are occupied.Also, there are 592 places in the dormitories belonging to the ''Lower Danube'' University of Galati, of which 362 are occupied, and in the boarding schools and gyms belonging to the educational units in the county there are 394 places, of which 99 are occupied.A mobile camp on the Danube stadium with 402 places was also organized in the city of Galati, all of which are currently vacant.Pensions and NGOs in Galati County have provided 497 places, of which 104 are occupied.