Over 73,000 persons enter Romania on Tuesday, including 9,400 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Tuesday, 73,865 people entered Romania, through the border crossing points, out of whom 9,422 were Ukrainian citizens, increasing by 2.4pct compared to the previous day.

According to a press release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES, approximately 159,000 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, carried out the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out, with more than 44,000 means of transport.

Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 2,295,777 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, told Agerpres.

"In terms of the specific activity at the border crossing points and the "green border," the border police discovered 49 illegalities (28 crimes and 21 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines applied exceeding 7,700 lei," the same source shows.