Over 7,500 residence permits for foreigners, issued in October

As a result of the approval of the right of residence, the immigration police issued in October of this year, at the national level, 7,600 residence permits, of which 7,089 were for temporary residence, 264 for foreigners with a form of protection and 247 for foreigners with the right of long-term residence.In the same period, 15,494 applications were registered for the issuance of employment permits, 11,882 being issued for different categories of workers."Of the permits issued, 11,791 were for permanent workers, 54 for highly qualified workers, 23 for seconded workers, 13 for ICT workers (person transferred within the same company) and one permit for seasonal workers," the statement reads.