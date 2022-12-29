 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Over 76,000 travelers enter Romania in past 24 hrs, including about 10,000 Ukrainians

politiadefrontiera.ro
Politia de frontieră

Approximately 162,100 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 36,800 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Wednesday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

There were 76,138 travelers on the inbound, including 10,053 Ukrainian citizens. The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 until December 28 is 3,189,447, the IGPF said.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 26 illegal acts (10 infractions and 16 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Fines worth over RON 14,160 were issued, Agerpres informs.

22 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 26 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.