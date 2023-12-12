Over 76,000 travelers, including arond 8,600 Ukrainians, enter Romania on Dec 11

Approximately 147,700 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 44.200 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on December 11, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

As many as 76,256 travelers, of whom 6,507 Ukrainian nationals, entered Romania on Monday, December 11, the IGPF said.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 37 illegal acts (16 crimes and 21 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the seized undeclared goods amounts to approximately 2,500 RON

Fines worth 28,800 RON were also issued.

According to the IGPF, 13 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 5 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.