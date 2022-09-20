Over 77,000 travelers enter Romania in past 24 hrs, including 9,100 Ukrainians

As many as 77,272 people, including 9,159 Ukrainian nationals, down 9.2 pct from the previous day entered Romania on Monday, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports in a press release sent to AGERPRES..

Approximately 168,000 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, with over 41,000 means of transport, underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points, both on the outbound and on the inbound, the IGPF said.

The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 is 2,349,776.

18 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 15 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.