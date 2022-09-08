 
     
Over 77,000 travelers enter Romania in past 24 hrs, including almost 11,000 Ukrainians

mediafax.ro
control vama politie de frontiera

Approximately 169,000 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 43,000 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Wednesday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

There were 77,363 travelers on the inbound, including 10,945 Ukrainian citizens (up by 13 percent compared to the day before). The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 until August 9 is 2,232,941, the IGPF said.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 85 illegal acts (50 infractions and 35 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Fines worth over RON 19,000 were issued.

39 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 28 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons. AGERPRES

