Over 80,000 people entered Romania on Tuesday, of which approximately 9,500 were Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Tuesday, 80,113 people, of which 9,551 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania through the border points, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent on Wednesday by AGERPRES, approximately 166,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with approximately 46,800 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both inbound and outbound.

Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 6,187,132 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border", the police found 68 illegal acts (37 crimes and 31 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the amount of contravention fines applied amounts to 27,800 RON.

Assets worth approximately 120,000 RON were seized for confiscation.

On Tuesday, 26 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and ten Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.