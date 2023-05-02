Over 8,200 cars and 42,000 people transit Giurgiu Border Checkpoint during May 1 mini-holiday

According to Giurgiu Border Police, over 8,600 trucks, 8,200 cars and 42,000 people transited Giurgiu Border Checkpoint during the mini-holiday on May 1, according to a press release issued by Giurgiu Border Police on Tuesday.
According to the cited source, trucks leaving the country through Giurgiu Border Checkpoint have to wait 50 minutes and cars, 20 minutes."Between April 28 and May 2, 2023, border formalities were carried out at the border with Bulgaria through Giurgiu Border Checkpoint, in the direction of entry into the country, for approximately 4,500 trucks, 4,650 cars and 22,610 people, and in the direction of exit from the country, for approximately 4,100 trucks, 3,620 cars and 19,720 people. Traffic through Giurgiu Border Checkpoint during the mentioned period took place under normal conditions both on the way of entering the country and on the way of leaving the country, without registering long waiting times", inform Giurgiu Border Police.
Currently, the traffic through Giurgiu Border Checkpoint for tourists takes place on four control lanes in the direction of entry into the country and on three control arteries in the direction of exit from the country, and they have to wait 30 minutes upon entering Romania and 20 minutes at the exit.
For trucks, traffic through Giurgiu Border Checkpoint takes place on five control arteries in the direction of entry into the country and on four control arteries in the direction of exit from the country, the waiting times being 50 minutes in the direction of exit from the country and 40 of minutes in the direction of entry.
The Territorial Inspectorate of the Giurgiu Border Police has ordered all the measures within its competence to reduce waiting times and ensure effective control, the release states.