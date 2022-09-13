Over 82,000 people cross Romanian borders Sept. 12, 2022, including about 9,600 Ukrainians

As many as 82,350 people, including 9,663 Ukrainian nationals, down by 7.8% on a daily basis crossed Romania on Monday, September 12, 2022, the Border Police General Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Tuesday.

Approximately 180,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, as well as more than 47,000 means of transport, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time), until Monday at 24:00hrs, at the national level, 2,286,355 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide.

The border police detected 42 illegal acts (23 crimes and 19 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, told Agerpres.

The amount of fines levied exceeded 14,740 lei.

Likewise, 20 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and 29 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.